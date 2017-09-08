PETS & ANIMALS

7 live sharks, 3 dead ones found in New York home's basement pool

The discovery was made in Dutchess County.

LAGRANGEVILLE, New York --
Seven live sharks and three dead ones have been seized from a pool in the basement of a home in New York's Hudson Valley.

The New York Department of Environmental Conservation said Wednesday officers searching a home in the Dutchess County hamlet of LaGrangeville last month found a 15-foot-diameter above-ground basement pool with seven live sandbar sharks, two dead leopard sharks and one dead hammerhead shark.

PHOTOS: Sharks illegally kept in New York basement pool

Officials say all the sharks were 2 feet (0.6 meters) to 4 feet (1.2 meters) long.

Marine wildlife experts took blood samples and measured and tagged the sharks before transferring them to the Long Island Aquarium in a truck equipped with water tanks, oxygen and climate control.

No one has been charged. An investigation is continuing.
