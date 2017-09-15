Animals from Florida greeted by Warriors players in Oakland

Jordan and Zaza w Warriors thinking of adopting Funny and Bunny -- 6 wk old puppies rescued from Irma #abc7news pic.twitter.com/19VHZBmecd — Leslie Brinkley (@lrbrinkley) September 15, 2017

Cute puppies and the warriors. How does it get better? 150 rescued from Irma arrived now in Oakland #abc7news pic.twitter.com/av0G7iB4Rv — Leslie Brinkley (@lrbrinkley) September 16, 2017

More than 100 animals from Florida were welcomed to Oakland Friday by some Golden State Warriors players before going to area shelters who will put them up for adoption, shelter officials said.The more than 160 cats and dogs will be welcomed at Oakland International Airport at about 3 p.m. and some will be taken to Marin Humane at 171 Bel Marin Keys Blvd. in Novato."It's very exciting," Marin Humane spokeswoman Lisa Bloch said. They're expected to arrive at Marin Humane at about 4 p.m.Others will be taken to San Francisco Animal Care & Control, Hopalong Animal Rescue in Oakland and the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals for Monterey County.Shelter officials said the animals were loaded onto a plane by players with the Miami Heat professional basketball team.Out of courtesy, Fedex is flying the animals to California in a cargo jet. The animals were waiting for adoption in Florida before HurricaneIrma ravaged the state. They're coming to the Bay Area to make room for animals that were lost in the hurricane."Thing are getting backed up fast," Bloch said, regarding the Miami-Dade Animals Services Pet Adoption and Protection Center and the Florida Keys SPCA.To make room for the dogs and cats coming to its shelter, Marin Humane will be waving adoption fees for one week for animals already in its shelter.Adoption fees for dogs and cats usually range from $100 to $250, Bloch said.