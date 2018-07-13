ANIMAL NEWS

At least seven endangered black rhinos die in Kenya after relocation

A Kenyan wildlife official says seven critically endangered black rhinos are dead following an attempt to move them from the capital to a national park.

NAIROBI, Kenya --
A Kenyan wildlife official says seven critically endangered black rhinos are dead following an attempt to move them from the capital to a national park hundreds of kilometers away.

The official, speaking on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to release the information, cited "negligence" in the deaths.

Prominent Kenyan conservationist Paula Kahumbu of WildlifeDirect calls the loss of the rhinos "a complete disaster."

In moving the rhinos to Tsavo East National Park last month, the Kenya Wildlife Service said it hoped to boost the population there.

The organization, which has conducted numerous successful moves in the past, has not said how the rhinos died.

Conservationists in Africa have been working hard to protect the black rhino from poachers targeting the animal for its horn.

