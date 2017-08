A baby flamingo is finding his way, thanks to a pair of blue booties.Singapore's Jurong Bird Park posted video of Squish.He was abandoned as an egg and zookeepers incubated it until Squish was born in June.The booties are so he won't hurt his feet on the hard ground as he takes daily walks to develop his leg strength.Workers expect he'll be strong enough to join the park's other flamingos in a couple of weeks.