Bald eagle and seagull get in epic fight

An epic fight in Vancouver, British Columbia was caught on camera -- a bald eagle and a seagull going talon to talon!The bird fight was spotted in an area called Spanish Banks. It was posted online by local resident Luke McAdam.It looks like the eagle instigated the whole thing, as people on the beached looked on.McAdam was at the beach celebrating Canada Day 2018, July 2nd. No word who won the fight. The birds eventually flew away.