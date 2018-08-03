CHESTER, England --Here's something to brighten your day: a brand new baby rhino! The best part is his birth appeared to be a surprise to visitors.
Guests to Chester Zoo in England, were left stunned on Thursday when a rhino gave birth right in front of them, the zoo said.
"While most rhino births typically happen at night or in the early hours of the morning, Malindi, a 12-year-old Eastern black rhino, shocked onlookers when she went into labor at around 12:30 in the middle of a busy summer's day," the zoo sad.
Something INCREDIBLE just happened in our rhino house…— Chester Zoo (@chesterzoo) August 2, 2018
Welcome to the world, precious little one! ❤️️🦏 pic.twitter.com/R1VEMSOHG1
His birth is significant because there are only about 650 Eastern black rhino left across Africa, according to conservationists.
The animals are listed as critically endangered by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature.
The zoo shared video and photos of the little one, saying the healthy male calf and mom bonded very quickly and are both doing great.
It's official... this little guy is the most handsome baby rhino on the planet! 💙🦏🌍 pic.twitter.com/ynhVZhw5pH— Chester Zoo (@chesterzoo) August 3, 2018