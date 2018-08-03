CUTE ANIMALS

Birth of baby rhino catches zoo visitors by surprise

EMBED </>More Videos

Visitors were left stunned when a rhino gave birth right in front of them at the Chester Zoo in England. (Chester Zoo)

CHESTER, England --
Here's something to brighten your day: a brand new baby rhino! The best part is his birth appeared to be a surprise to visitors.

RELATED: Adorable baby rhino enjoys getting his nose scrubbed

Guests to Chester Zoo in England, were left stunned on Thursday when a rhino gave birth right in front of them, the zoo said.

"While most rhino births typically happen at night or in the early hours of the morning, Malindi, a 12-year-old Eastern black rhino, shocked onlookers when she went into labor at around 12:30 in the middle of a busy summer's day," the zoo sad.


His birth is significant because there are only about 650 Eastern black rhino left across Africa, according to conservationists.

The animals are listed as critically endangered by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature.

RELATED: Adorable baby panda melts hearts in Tokyo debut

The zoo shared video and photos of the little one, saying the healthy male calf and mom bonded very quickly and are both doing great.

Click here for more stories about cute animals.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsbabybig babybirthbaby animalsu.s. & worldzoozoo adventuresendangered speciessurpriseenglandcute animals
Related
VIDEO: Adorable baby rhino enjoys getting his nose scrubbed
Adorable baby panda melts hearts in Tokyo debut
CUTE ANIMALS
Man's best friend hangs 10 at the World Dog Surfing Championships
Dog celebrates becoming of age with quinceanera
This kangaroo just can't figure out how a swing works
Mama duck & dozens of ducklings capture the world's heart
More cute animals
PETS & ANIMALS
WATCH: Divers free 20-foot whale shark trapped in rope
Man's best friend hangs 10 at the World Dog Surfing Championships
Dog celebrates becoming of age with quinceanera
100 goats escape enclosure in Idaho, chow down on neighborhood lawns
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
PG&E worker killed in Carr Fire, 7th death in massive wildfire
2.9 magnitude earthquake strikes near Fairfield
At least 3 dead after 7.0 earthquake strikes Indonesia
Trump administration approves disaster declaration for Carr Fire
Star-studded benefit concert for North Bay fire victims
Officials identify suspect wanted for MacArthur BART train assault
Melania wades into Lebron James, Donald Trump feud
K-9 finds half a million in cash after Fresno County traffic stop
Show More
Student hospitalized after Richmond BART attack, family says
Ferguson Fire moves into Yosemite, jumps Highway 41
Man's best friend hangs 10 at the World Dog Surfing Championships
Evacuations orders in place due to Mendocino Complex Fires
WATCH: Divers free 20-foot whale shark trapped in rope
More News