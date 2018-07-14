PETS & ANIMALS

Burglar bear breaks into family's car, steals their candy

A bear with a taste for candy made off with one family's stash of sweets as they vacationed recently in Tennessee. (Jevon Nickerson via Storyful)

GATLINBURG, Tenn. --
A bear with a taste for candy made off with one family's stash of sweets as they vacationed in Tennessee.

Jevon Nickerson and his family watched from above as the hungry bear pillaged their white sedan near Gatlinburg on Friday. He said he heard rustling and initially thought it was his younger brother but soon realized that a bear was causing the disturbance.

"We started yelling and trying to scare it off. When that didn't work, my mom threw a can at the car and it walked away," he said.

The bear, though, did not leave empty-handed. Nickerson and his family soon realized the bear had walked off with candy that had been left in the vehicle.
