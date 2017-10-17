PETS & ANIMALS

Cow on the loose in Prospect Park in Brooklyn

By Eyewitness News
PROSPECT PARK, Brooklyn --
Emergency crews are trying to corral a cow that's on the loose in a park in Brooklyn.

The cow is running around the soccer fields on the south side of Prospect Park.

Multiple people spotted the cow as it started its journey through the park:

FDNY said a child who was in a stroller was injured when the cow apparently knocked the stroller over. It happened near Park Circle and Prospect Park Southwest.

The child was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. It's not clear how seriously the child was hurt.

This is a developing story. Keep checking back for updates.
