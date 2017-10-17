Cow on the loose in Prospect Park in Brooklyn

There's a cow roaming the streets of Prospect Park. — Aaron Porchia (@Porchia) October 17, 2017

Cow on the moove in Brooklyn — Katie McDonough (@kmcdonovgh) October 17, 2017

Just saw a COW bolting up 17th St in S. Slope. On the sidewalk. In case I thought there was nothing new to be seen after a lifetime in NYC. — RosieSchaapofHorrors (@rosieschaap) October 17, 2017

Emergency crews are trying to corral a cow that's on the loose in a park in Brooklyn.The cow is running around the soccer fields on the south side of Prospect Park.Multiple people spotted the cow as it started its journey through the park:FDNY said a child who was in a stroller was injured when the cow apparently knocked the stroller over. It happened near Park Circle and Prospect Park Southwest.The child was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. It's not clear how seriously the child was hurt.This is a developing story. Keep checking back for updates.