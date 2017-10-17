Cow on the loose in Prospect Park in Brooklyn

PROSPECT PARK, Brooklyn --Emergency crews are trying to corral a cow that's on the loose in a park in Brooklyn.
The cow is running around the soccer fields on the south side of Prospect Park.
Multiple people spotted the cow as it started its journey through the park:
There's a cow roaming the streets of Prospect Park.— Aaron Porchia (@Porchia) October 17, 2017
Cow on the moove in Brooklyn— Katie McDonough (@kmcdonovgh) October 17, 2017
Just saw a COW bolting up 17th St in S. Slope. On the sidewalk. In case I thought there was nothing new to be seen after a lifetime in NYC.— RosieSchaapofHorrors (@rosieschaap) October 17, 2017
FDNY said a child who was in a stroller was injured when the cow apparently knocked the stroller over. It happened near Park Circle and Prospect Park Southwest.
The child was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. It's not clear how seriously the child was hurt.
This is a developing story. Keep checking back for updates.