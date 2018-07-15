Todd the Golden Retriever puppy heroically stood between his owner and the snake, resulting in him getting bit right on his face.
RELATED: Golden retriever shields owner from rattlesnake bite while hiking
The mostly healed Todd got quite the honor at an Arizona Diamondbacks pre-game ceremony.
The six-month-old pup word a Diamondbacks jersey during the "dog days of summer" game.
The irony wasn't lost on his owner.
"I think it's kind of ironic the Diamondbacks are honoring him, since a diamondback bit him."
While Todd did not throw out the first pitch, his owner says that's okay he'd probably be a better fetcher anyway.