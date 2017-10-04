LAS VEGAS MASS SHOOTING

Dogs bring comfort to survivors of deadly Las Vegas shooting

A Golden Retriever named Aaron is among dogs in Las Vegas comforting survivors of the mass shooting that occurred on Sunday. (KGO-TV)

LAS VEGAS (KGO) --
A Golden Retriever from California named Aaron is among dogs in Las Vegas comforting survivors of the mass shooting that occurred on Sunday.

Aaron usually lives in Napa and works with Saint John's Lutheran Church.

He's part of Lutheran Church Charities K-9 Comfort Dogs based in Illinois, which brings dogs from across the country to help in times of crisis.

Aaron is one of two comfort dogs from California, and the other one is named Reuben from Yuba City.

In total, this group has brought more than a dozen comfort dogs to Las Vegas to visit people in hospitals and vigils at no cost.

