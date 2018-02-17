MOUNTAIN LION SIGHTING

Evidence of mountain lion presence found at private school in Portola Valley

The mountain lion known as P-41 is seen in a photo provided by the National Park Service. (National Park Service)

PORTOLA VALLEY, Calif. --
Evidence suggesting the presence of a mountain lion was found at a private school in Portola Valley, a town in San Mateo County, prompting authorities to issue a cautionary message Friday.

A deer carcass was found on the grounds of Woodland School on La Cuesta Drive Thursday, and it appears that the remains were left by a mountain lion, according to county officials.

No mountain lion was seen, but county officials said people in the area should be aware of their surroundings during the late evening and early mornings.
