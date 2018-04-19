PETS & ANIMALS

Falcons prepare to leave PG&E headquarters

A fluffy baby falcon appears in San Francisco on Thursday, April 19, 2018. (KGO-TV)

Timothy Didion
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Three young Peregrine Falcons are getting ready to do what they were born to, spread their wings and hit the sky. But not before researchers got a chance to place bands on them for further study.

The chicks were born last month on the 33rd floor of PG&E's headquarters in downtown San Francisco.

RELATED: Researchers keeping close eye on Peregrine falcon chicks in SF

Researchers from U.C. Santa Cruz have been keeping an eye on them and expect them to be ready to leave the nest in about three weeks.But where they end up is anyone's guess.
"Where do they go? We know that they came from a nest here in San Francisco. Where do they end up? Could be anywhere in California or farther beyond. And that gives us information about population, it's health," says Glenn Stewart of the U.C. Santa Cruz Predatory Bird Research Group.
RELATED: Meet Falcon McFalconface, the Athletics' new bird abatement kite

Today we learned the chicks are two males and one female. PG&E is now soliciting suggestions from customers to name the birds. You can weigh using the hashtag #PGE4ME on Twitter and Instagram, or by emailing to currents@pge.com. The deadline is Thursday, April 26. The names will be announced the following week.

Click here to read PG&E's full press release on the falcons.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsbirdsPG&Eelectricbusinessanimalanimalsanimal newsSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Researchers keeping close eye on peregrine falcon chicks in SF
PETS & ANIMALS
Rescue dog now working for UC Berkeley PD
Queen Elizabeth mourns the death of last purebred corgi
Mountain lion sighting has SJ neighbors vigilant
VIDEO: Woman frantically picks up granddaughter as bear runs across lawn
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
California death row inmate freed; no retrial planned
Shooter fires through restaurant window, kills 2 deputies
VIDEO: Emotional Steve Kerr remembers Gregg Popovich's late wife
City officials confiscate dockless scooters throughout San Francisco
OMG! Look back at 'Scandal' before it ends
Men arrested at Starbucks were there for meeting to change 'our lives'
Eviction process begins at Santa Rosa homeless camp
VIDEO: Bigger crowds expected at SF's 4/20 celebration now that cannabis is legal
Show More
Inspector: Massive egg recall farm had ongoing rodent infestation
Mountain lion sighting has SJ neighbors vigilant
Barbara Bush remembered, celebrated in Houston
Woman finds 100 pounds of dog feces on her SUV
Kevin Durant, other famous Bay Area names honored on TIME's 100 list
More News