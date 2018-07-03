PETS & ANIMALS

Florida mother's frantic 911 call: 'My daughter's stuck ... there's gators surrounding her'

Mom makes panicked 911 call as teen daughter is stuck in tree, surrounded by alligators (KTRK)

ALTOONA, Fla. --
A 911 call captured a mother's frantic pleas as her 15-year-old daughter was stuck up a tree, surrounded by alligators.

"My daughter's stuck in a frickin' tree and there's gators surrounding her," she told the dispatcher. "We can't get her out."

The incident happened Friday near a rope swing in a popular swimming area near Freak Creek in Altoona, Florida. The mother said her daughter climbed the tree in order to get out of the water and away from the alligators.

"Oh my God, please hurry. Hurry, hurry," she can be heard saying. "Oh, my God, my daughter is going to be (sic) dead."

The teen was stuck for half an hour before a deputy came and killed the gator, according to a Lake County Sheriff's Office report.

When Deputy Mitch Blackmon arrived, he observed that the teen appeared tired and that at least one of the alligators appeared unfazed by his arrival.

The alligator, which he estimated to be 10 or 11 feet, was about "4 feet from me, 3 feet from the base of the tree," he said.

Blackmon wrote in the report that he shot the alligator dead when it started approaching him.

"My presence failed to scare the alligator away and it began encroaching on my area," he said.

ABC News contributed to this report.
