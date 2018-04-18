Girls' father builds ramp to help dog with bad knees

My dog is getting old and it’s hard for her to go up the stairs now so my dad spent all day building her a little ramp to go up so she doesn’t hurt herself 😪😪 pic.twitter.com/3wOroVxzzt — julia (@juliasiIver) April 16, 2018

Getting up the stairs on your own can be rough, especially if you're an 11-year-old dog with bad knees.So, Julia Silver's dad decided to build a ramp for their dog Jonas outside their Los Angeles home.Silver said Jonas is getting old, and her dad wanted to make it easier for their dog to get in and out of the house, without getting injured.