U.S. & WORLD

Golden retriever digs up heroin in Oregon backyard

EMBED </>More Videos

An Oregon family's golden retriever has been honored by a sheriff for digging up $85,000 worth of black tar heroin in a family's backyard. (KTRK)

MCMINNVILLE, Oregon --
An Oregon family's golden retriever has been honored by a sheriff for digging up $85,000 worth of black tar heroin in a family's backyard.

KATU-TV reported Friday that the owners of the 18-month-old dog named Kenyon thought he had dug up a time capsule in their backyard, so they decided to film themselves opening it.

As they did, they realized Kenyon had found drugs.

Yamhill County Sheriff Tim Svenson identified the substance as more than 15 ounces of black tar heroin.

Svenson presented Kenyon with a ribbon and named him an honorary narcotics dog for life.

Related Topics:
pets-animalsdogsheroinillegal drugsu.s. & worldbizarreanimalanimalsOregon
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
U.S. & WORLD
Half-billion dollar Powerball jackpot draws lottery hopefuls
Powerball jackpot climbs to $500+ Million
Thousands of protesters march through downtown Boston
SF religious leaders take stand against violence, hatred
More u.s. & world
PETS & ANIMALS
'Tame' bobcat captured near Hollister
White shark with fin cut off found ashore in Santa Cruz
Baby flamingo finding his way, thanks to pair of blue booties
VIDEO: SF aquarium visitors have cool new way to experience marine life
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Bay Area shines at 'American Idol' auditions in Oakland
'American Idol' auditions come to Oakland -- WATCH LIVE
Watch parties, music planed for solar eclipse
Here's what traffic will be like during the eclipse
Corpses sometimes kept in New York MTA break rooms
Half-billion dollar Powerball jackpot draws lottery hopefuls
Thousands of protesters march through downtown Boston
Fire at Sunol winery interrupts wedding celebration
Show More
BART rider's phone stolen at San Francisco station, suspect arrested
'Tame' bobcat captured near Hollister
School holds service for wife of Bay Area terror attack victim
Powerball jackpot climbs to $500+ Million
Confederate symbols across US highlight nation's divided past
More News
Top Video
Bay Area shines at 'American Idol' auditions in Oakland
Watch parties, music planed for solar eclipse
Here's what traffic will be like during the eclipse
Corpses sometimes kept in New York MTA break rooms
More Video