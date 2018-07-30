WHALE

Anchovy lunch, anyone? Humpback whales spotted happily feeding in Monterey Bay

A group of humpback whales were spotted feeding near Monterey Harbor on July 26.

MONTEREY, Calif. (KGO) --
Chere Tamura took video of the hungry whales happily feasting on anchovies while out on a whale-watching trip with Monterey Bay Whale Watch.

Nancy Black, who operates Monterey Bay Whale Watch/Gowhales.com, says the footage shows the group of 10 whales cooperatively lunge feeding on anchovies. The practice allows the whales to catch more food than feeding alone and requires communication and very coordinated behavior, Black said.


VIDEO: Dolphins having fun with whales in Monterey Bay
Drone video recently captured a triple treat in the waters of Monterey Bay. A group of dolphins encountered a gray and humpback whale.

