The Oakland Zoo is welcoming a new addition to its baboon troop -- baby Kito, who was born on Sept. 2.He is the fourth baby for parents Krista and Martin.Zookeepers say Kito is adjusting well to his surroundings and his older siblings are very curious about their little brother. He is the eighth baboon born at the zoo in four years, bringing the total troop to 16 -- one of the largest in the U.S.