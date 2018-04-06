TROY, Mich. --A Michigan police department is on the hunt for its newest member, who just happens to be a cat.
The Troy Police Department's quest for a police feline began in March when the department put out a challenge to its Twitter followers: if their account had 10,000 followers by April, they'd adopt a police cat.
Trying to broker this deal now: If we get 10,000 followers by April, we want a police cat. If you support this important public safety initiative, follow us & RT #BigGoals #PoliceCatAssociationofAmerica pic.twitter.com/g4myDGVIYh— Troy Police Dept. (@TroyMI_Police) March 6, 2018
It took just a week for the department to reach that goal.
They then partnered with the local Humane Society to identify cats suitable for the job, and they introduced the candidates during a press event on Friday.
"We're looking at them for their temperament, their demeanor -- can they be a community outreach cat? That's what we're looking for, " Troy Police Sgt. Megan Lehman told WYXZ-TV in Detroit.
The department later said that they had selected one of the cats to join the force, but they will not announce the winner until the feline reaches the adoption weight required by the Humane Society.
One year old Cagney is a great cat but police work is not her calling. She is up for adoption @mhumane Westland. Let’s find her a home! pic.twitter.com/VlS3QNKLU2— Troy Police Dept. (@TroyMI_Police) April 6, 2018