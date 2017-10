Meet this week's Perfect Pet: Baby!

This week's Perfect Pet is a dog from the Marin Humane Society . Baby is a 10-year-old dog who was surrendered to the shelter after her owner lost her home. Volunteers at the shelter tell us because of that, she's shy, and would do best at a home where her owners could be patient until she adjusts.To make her part of your family, call the Marin Humane Society at (415) 883-4621.1450 Rollins Road, Burlingame, CA 94010(650)340-7022171 Bel Marin Keys Boulevard, Novato, CA 94949(415) 883-46218323 Baldwin Street, Oakland, CA 94621(510) 569-0702201 Alabama Street, San Francisco, CA 94103-4213Phone 415-522-35481590 Fortmann Way, Alameda, CA 94501(510) 337-856510342 Old Redwood HwyWindsor, CA 95492 (located inside of Kings Kastle)