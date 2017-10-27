Meet this week's Perfect Pet: Baby!

This week's Perfect Pet is a dog from the Marin Humane Society. Baby is a 10-year-old dog who was surrendered to the shelter after her owner lost her home. Volunteers at the shelter tell us because of that, she's shy, and would do best at a home where her owners could be patient until she adjusts.
To make her part of your family, call the Marin Humane Society at (415) 883-4621.
Organizations involved with ABC7 News' Perfect Pet:
Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA
1450 Rollins Road, Burlingame, CA 94010
(650)340-7022
www.peninsulahumanesociety.org
Facebook
Marin Humane
171 Bel Marin Keys Boulevard, Novato, CA 94949
(415) 883-4621
www.marinhumanesociety.org
Facebook
East Bay SPCA
8323 Baldwin Street, Oakland, CA 94621
(510) 569-0702
www.eastbayspca.org
San Francisco SPCA
201 Alabama Street, San Francisco, CA 94103-4213
Phone 415-522-3548
www.sfspca.org
Facebook
Alameda Animal Shelter
1590 Fortmann Way, Alameda, CA 94501
(510) 337-8565
www.alamedaanimalshelter.org
Facebook
Green Dog Rescue Project
10342 Old Redwood Hwy
Windsor, CA 95492 (located inside of Kings Kastle)
http://www.greendogproject.org/
Facebook
