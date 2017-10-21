  • FULL COVERAGE: All the latest North Bay wildfire stories and videos
PERFECT PET

Meet this week's Perfect Pet: Olive!

This week's Perfect Pet is a dog from theHumane Society Silicon Valley. Olive is a 5-year-old pit bull. Volunteers at the shelter tell us she's very energetic and would make a great running buddy. She loves cuddles, belly rubs and rolling around in the grass. (Humane Society Silicon Valley)

This week's Perfect Pet is a dog from the Humane Society Silicon Valley. Olive is a 5-year-old pit bull. Volunteers at the shelter tell us she's very energetic and would make a great running buddy. She loves cuddles, belly rubs and rolling around in the grass. And how cute is this - they say she can't sleep without her purple stuffed bunny!

To make her part of your family, call the Humane Society Silicon Valley at 408-262-2133.

Organizations involved with ABC7 News' Perfect Pet:

Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA
1450 Rollins Road, Burlingame, CA 94010
(650)340-7022
www.peninsulahumanesociety.org
Facebook

Marin Humane
171 Bel Marin Keys Boulevard, Novato, CA 94949
(415) 883-4621
www.marinhumanesociety.org
Facebook

East Bay SPCA
8323 Baldwin Street, Oakland, CA 94621

(510) 569-0702
www.eastbayspca.org

San Francisco SPCA
201 Alabama Street, San Francisco, CA 94103-4213
Phone 415-522-3548
www.sfspca.org
Facebook

Alameda Animal Shelter
1590 Fortmann Way, Alameda, CA 94501

(510) 337-8565
www.alamedaanimalshelter.org
Facebook

Green Dog Rescue Project
10342 Old Redwood Hwy
Windsor, CA 95492 (located inside of Kings Kastle)
http://www.greendogproject.org/
Facebook
