Meet this week's Perfect Pet: Olive!

This week's Perfect Pet is a dog from theHumane Society Silicon Valley. Olive is a 5-year-old pit bull. Volunteers at the shelter tell us she's very energetic and would make a great running buddy. She loves cuddles, belly rubs and rolling around in the grass. (Humane Society Silicon Valley)