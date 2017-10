Meet this week's Perfect Pet: Olive!

This week's Perfect Pet is a dog from the Humane Society Silicon Valley . Olive is a 5-year-old pit bull. Volunteers at the shelter tell us she's very energetic and would make a great running buddy. She loves cuddles, belly rubs and rolling around in the grass. And how cute is this - they say she can't sleep without her purple stuffed bunny!To make her part of your family, call the Humane Society Silicon Valley at 408-262-2133.1450 Rollins Road, Burlingame, CA 94010(650)340-7022171 Bel Marin Keys Boulevard, Novato, CA 94949(415) 883-46218323 Baldwin Street, Oakland, CA 94621(510) 569-0702201 Alabama Street, San Francisco, CA 94103-4213Phone 415-522-35481590 Fortmann Way, Alameda, CA 94501(510) 337-856510342 Old Redwood HwyWindsor, CA 95492 (located inside of Kings Kastle)