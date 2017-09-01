The shelters' original occupants will have to go to other places around the country, and Miranda Lambert's organization is helping them find homes.
Volunteers from the MuttNation Foundation, including Lambert herself, drove down from Oklahoma to pick up animals from the City of Baytown Animal Services and elsewhere.
"Thank you for providing a safe haven for these sweet pups in a time of dire need and chaos," the city division wrote on Facebook. "We love happy endings!"
They picked up 21 from Baytown Animal Services, and MuttNation has been writing about many more on its Twitter page.
Too tired for a full update from today but will give yall a recap tomorrow about @mutt_nation & our #hurricaneharvey animal rescues efforts. pic.twitter.com/lMeJOIJJHG— Miranda Lambert (@mirandalambert) September 1, 2017