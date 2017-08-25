PETS & ANIMALS

Mom finds 18 baby rattlesnakes in children's playhouse

EMBED </>More Videos

A Kern County family is warning people about rattlesnakes after more than a dozen of them were found in their children's playhouse in the back yard. (KGO-TV)

RIDGECREST, Calif. --
A Kern County family is warning people about rattlesnakes after more than a dozen of them were found in their children's playhouse in the back yard.

The couple noticed a buzzing sound outside their Ridgecrest home Wednesday and saw a snake's head poking out of the playhouse.

The husband used a shovel to keep the snake there until animal control arrived. They later discovered 18 baby rattlesnakes underneath the playhouse.

It took about an hour to get all of them removed.

The couple said they're thankful their children were not hurt since they'd been playing in that area just a few days ago.

Click here for more stories and video about animals.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
pets-animalsanimal newssnakechildrenu.s. & worldcalifornia
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
PETS & ANIMALS
Corona woman finds frog in salad box, keeps it as pet
100 feral cats found at rural property in Santa Cruz's Boulder Creek
Goats help expose century-old scenic garden walks in SF
2 cats inherit $300K from late owner in NYC
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Texas prepares as Hurricane Harvey strengthens
Political rallies to alter weekend transit schedules in SF
Free rides offered on SMART trains for opening day
What makes a storm 'tropical?'
Hurricane to bring 'large-scale' damage; FEMA chief 'afraid' residents won't leave
NASA releases footage of Harvey from space
FULL LIST: Rallies and demonstrations planned for SF, Berkeley
VIDEO: The group behind Saturday's lightning-rod rally in SF
Show More
17 things teachers wish they could tell parents
Driver dangles noose from truck in San Leandro
Texas braces for 'catastrophic flooding' as Hurricane Harvey starts lashing coast
Videos show high school cheerleaders forced into splits
Arizona senator responds to Trump, calls plan to build border wall 'out there'
More News
Top Video
ABC7 News Morning Digest: Friday
What makes a storm 'tropical?'
NASA releases footage of Harvey from space
Planned weekend political rallies to alter transit in SF
More Video