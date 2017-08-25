Mom finds 18 baby rattlesnakes in children's playhouse

A Kern County family is warning people about rattlesnakes after more than a dozen of them were found in their children's playhouse in the back yard.The couple noticed a buzzing sound outside their Ridgecrest home Wednesday and saw a snake's head poking out of the playhouse.The husband used a shovel to keep the snake there until animal control arrived. They later discovered 18 baby rattlesnakes underneath the playhouse.It took about an hour to get all of them removed.The couple said they're thankful their children were not hurt since they'd been playing in that area just a few days ago.