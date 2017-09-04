Newborn panda cub stealing hearts in France

Britain may be gushing over word of the Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton's pregnancy, but it's a newborn panda that's stealing hearts in France.The Beauval Zoo released video Monday with a progress report on a baby panda born last month - the first ever panda born in France.The cub can now drink without a feeding bottle.French First Lady Brigitte Macron is the panda's godmother.Panda births are closely watched because they remain rare.There are only about 1,800 pandas in the wild in China and about 400 in captivity.