SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --As the monstrous Hurricane Irma makes its way toward Florida, efforts are underway to get people and animals out of harm's way.
RELATED: Bay Area team prepares for Hurricane Irma aid
Some Bay Area agencies and a rescue center started by a former Oakland A's star are answering the call.
RELATED: Powerful Hurricane Irma bears down on the Caribbean
Watch the video player above for the full story, and click here to learn more.
Click here for more stories, photos, and video on hurricanes.