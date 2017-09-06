HURRICANE

Oakland A's star works to help rescue animals ahead of Hurricane Irma

EMBED </>More Videos

Some Bay Area animal rescue agencies and a rescue center started by a former Oakland A's star are answering the call to help animals affected by Hurricane Irma.

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
As the monstrous Hurricane Irma makes its way toward Florida, efforts are underway to get people and animals out of harm's way.

RELATED: Bay Area team prepares for Hurricane Irma aid

Some Bay Area agencies and a rescue center started by a former Oakland A's star are answering the call.

RELATED: Powerful Hurricane Irma bears down on the Caribbean

Watch the video player above for the full story, and click here to learn more.

Click here for more stories, photos, and video on hurricanes.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
pets-animalshurricanedisasterred crossrainwindsevere weatherhurricane harveyu.s. & worldpetSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
SJ updates disaster plan as hurricanes unfold in Texas, Florida
Bay Area team prepping for Hurricane Irma aid
Powerful Hurricane Irma bears down on Caribbean
Hurricane Irma strengthens to category 4 storm
HURRICANE
Bay Area charities step up as Harvey recovery continues
Florida visitors in the Bay Area deal with flight delays, cancellations
VIDEO: How to prepare your pets in case of disaster
Hurricanes Jose, Katia form within minutes
More hurricane
PETS & ANIMALS
Adoptions open for dogs rescued from 'filthy' puppy mill
Tiburon man arrested for shooting fawn, doe in his yard
VIDEO: How to prepare your pets in case of disaster
Tiger killed after running loose in Georgia neighborhood
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Noose found near Alameda High School sparks outrage
Seahawks star discusses fear, trauma of Las Vegas police encounter
Bay Area charities step up as Harvey recovery continues
Local Dreamers seek legal advice after Trump announces end to DACA
House overwhelmingly passes $7.9 billion Harvey aid bill
Tiburon man arrested for shooting fawn, doe in his yard
Youngest Manson follower granted parole again
PHOTOS: Railroad Fire chars Giant Sequoias near Yosemite
Show More
Stolen mail found at Concord Hampton Inn being returned
Nancy Pelosi scolds Trump over decision to phase out DACA
Heartbreak in Oregon: Wildfire scars beloved Columbia Gorge
Rev. Amos Brown to celebrate 40 years at SF's Third Baptist Church
Hurricanes Jose, Katia form within minutes
More News
Top Video
Noose found near Alameda High School sparks outrage
Bay Area charities step up as Harvey recovery continues
Local Dreamers seek legal advice after Trump announces end to DACA
Tiburon man arrested for shooting fawn, doe in his yard
More Video