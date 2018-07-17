CUTE ANIMALS

Otters play in ice to stay cool in summer heat

EMBED </>More Videos

A group of otters at the Oregon Zoo have the right idea when it comes to staying cool in the summer heat. (Oregon Zoo via storyful)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KGO) --
A group of otters at the Oregon Zoo have the right idea when it comes to staying cool in the summer heat.

RELATED: California sea otter population showing signs of recovery

Eddie, Juno and Lincoln recently took part in an ice party in Portland! The zoo shared video of the otters rolling around in pools full of ice.

RELATED: Video shows dolphins having fun with whales in Monterey Bay

It appears the otter trio really loves the cold treat. Eddie, Juno and Lincoln were spotted playfully chewing on the ice cubes -- hope they don't get a brain freeze!

Click here for more stories related to cute animals.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalscute animalsanimal newsanimalsu.s. & worldzooOregon
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CUTE ANIMALS
Egret chicks put on a show in Mountain View during nesting season
World's Ugliest Dog contest winner Zsa Zsa passes away
Sausalito center needs help naming otter pup
VIDEO: Chimp has heartwarming reunion with couple who helped raise him
More cute animals
PETS & ANIMALS
Bear roams LA neighborhood, takes dip in pool
9 years after dog mauling, NY teen continues growth, recovery
Orinda woman reunited with dog missing since 2015
No evidence of cruelty or neglect on pit bull that attacked Alameda Co. fire chief
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
President Trump says he misspoke on Russia meddling
Bear roams LA neighborhood, takes dip in pool
Officials: 3 more arrests made in brutal Aptos hammer attack
2 killed, 1 injured after plane crash near Truckee Airport, officials say
MGM Resorts sues Las Vegas shooting victims
Brother poses as bride in hilarious gag
Fire damages Manresa restaurant in Los Gatos
Activists urge officials to stop hosting gun shows in Daly City
Show More
9 years after dog mauling, NY teen continues growth, recovery
Daly City police sergeant passes away in his sleep
Hundreds of bikers help celebrate birthday of 10-year-old with autism
Will cryptocurrency become a part of everyday life?
Danica Patrick makes ESPYs history as first female host
More News