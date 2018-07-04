With so many illegal fireworks expected in the Oakland area for the Fourth of July holiday, some pet owners are turning to their veterinarians to tranquilize their animals.The Fourth of July is anything but fun for Corrina, a five year old German Shepherd that lives in the Oakland hills, a neighborhood that traditionally rocks on this holiday thanks to all the fireworks after dark - both legal and otherwise."We're a little worried about tonight," said Marta Parker, Corrina's owner and a longtime resident of the Oakland hills. "She freaks, just wants to dig a hole in a corner. She's panting. She's running around, she wants to hide. It's sad."That's why Parker will try something different for Corrina, for the first time this Fourth of July, a mild tranquilizer."A safe margin is usually a half milligram per pound," said Dr. Eric Braun, the owner of Skyline Veterinary Hospital. Braun says its not for every one, but some dog owners are asking for a prescription for the Fourth."Acepromazine--they're calling for their favorite sedative for their dog. It takes effect in about an hour and a half and last about 6 to 8 hours," said Braun. "It's a mild sedative and there's little danger in it, if dosed properly."For many other dogs, the Fourth of July is all about good fun, though their owners will keep a close eye on them just in case, come sunset."It's the first fourth of July that we are having together so I don't really know how he's going to react," said Jessica Gardezy, as she watched Jasper romp around the dog park at Joaquin Miller Park, "but it's Oakland so there's always firecrackers and stuff going off."