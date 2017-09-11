PETS & ANIMALS

PETA hopes monkey selfie settlement will create awareness for endangered animal

Naruto the macaque appears in this infamous selfie that sparked a lawsuit in San Francisco. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
The parties involved in an unusual case involving a monkey and the selfies he took reached a settlement Monday. People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals or PETA, sued on behalf of the monkey, claiming he owned the rights to the photos he snapped with a photographer's camera.

His name is Naruto -- a crested black Macaque from Indonesia. The primate became internationally famous through his selfies, and now Naruto stands to benefit financially from them.

Twenty-five percent of future revenue from the photos will go to organizations dedicated to protecting his habitat and species.

The settlement was reached by PETA, David Slater, the British photographer who placed the camera in an Indonesian jungle, and Blurb.com, a San Francisco-based self-publishing site.

"This was a groundbreaking case that firmly establishes animal rights are firmly ingrained in the legal system here in the U.S. and internationally," said PETA Attorney Jeffrey Kerr.

The settlement ends a two-year legal battle, which most recently was argued before the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco.

But now that they've settled, the parties involved say this case raises cutting-edge issues about expanding legal rights for non-human animals -- a goal they all support.

"When you have a situation like this where they've created some intellectual property, in this case, were internationally famous photographs, Naruto, and his community should benefit from that just like any other photographer should," Kerr added.

PETA hopes the money will go a long way in helping the black crested macaque, a species that is critically endangered.
