PHOTOS: Incredible images show whale fluking in Monterey

Whales have been plentiful in the Bay Area and beyond as perfect conditions draw their favorite snack -- krill, to the coast. (KGO)

MONTEREY, Calif. --
Friday was a great day for tracking wildlife in the Bay Area.

Above the ocean near Pacifica, Sky7 saw several whales, sharks, and other marine animals.

Perfect conditions have drawn a lot of krill to the coast, which is one of the favorite foods of humpback and blue whales.

VIDEO: Whale's tail breeches water in Monterey
Watch this whale's tale fly out of the water in Monterey.


In Monterey, many whales have been seen over the past few months -- and the one in this video can be seen fluking above the water.

