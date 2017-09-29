PHOTOS: Incredible images show whale fluking in Monterey

MONTEREY, Calif. --Friday was a great day for tracking wildlife in the Bay Area.
Above the ocean near Pacifica, Sky7 saw several whales, sharks, and other marine animals.
Perfect conditions have drawn a lot of krill to the coast, which is one of the favorite foods of humpback and blue whales.
VIDEO: Whale's tail breeches water in Monterey
In Monterey, many whales have been seen over the past few months -- and the one in this video can be seen fluking above the water.
Click here for more stories, photos, and video on whales.