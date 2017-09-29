PHOTOS: Incredible images show whale fluking in Monterey

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=2469462" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Watch this whale's tale fly out of the water in Monterey.

Friday was a great day for tracking wildlife in the Bay Area.Above the ocean near Pacifica, Sky7 saw several whales, sharks, and other marine animals.Perfect conditions have drawn a lot of krill to the coast, which is one of the favorite foods of humpback and blue whales.In Monterey, many whales have been seen over the past few months -- and the one in this video can be seen fluking above the water.