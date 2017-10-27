  • FULL COVERAGE: All the latest North Bay wildfire stories and videos
Puppy overdoses on opioid, revived by Narcan

A puppy in Massachusetts had to be given a live-saving drug after an accidental overdose. (WPVI)

ANDOVER, Massachusetts --
A puppy in Massachusetts had to be given a live-saving drug after an accidental overdose.

Peter Thibault was walking his 3-month-old dog, Zoey, in Andover last Friday, when she stuck her nose in cigarette box.

It turned out an opioid was inside and the yellow lab soon lost consciousness.

Thibault rushed her to a veterinary hospital, where doctors used several doses of Narcan to reverse the effects.

Zoey has since recovered.

"It could have been one of the kids in the neighborhood and that would have been devastating, little kids out here all the time," Thibault said.

President Trump declared the opioid epidemic a nationwide public health emergency on Thursday.

