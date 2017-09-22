PETS & ANIMALS

Raccoon ride-along: Furry critter winds up on officer's moving car

(Colorado Springs Police Department/Facebook)

Picture this: You're driving down the road when you spot an animal on your windshield. Now imagine that animal is a raccoon.

That's exactly what happened to one police officer in Colorado Springs when he was responding to a serious injury, and the police department said he was "pawsitively surprised."


Officer Frabbiele found a safe place to pull over, snapped a couple quick photos and then continued on his way.

The department's social media fans responded to the incident with humor.

"The racoon [sic] had waited hours for an officer to respond to his call for service and he wasn't about to let the officer go until his issue had been resolved," wrote one.

Another made a reference to Guardians of the Galaxy's Rocket, a notoriously brave raccoon.

"Psst...hey buddy...you seen my pal around?....looks like a small tree....says I am groot a lot...." the commenter wrote.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
pets-animalspolicebizarrephotos
Load Comments
PETS & ANIMALS
Love is in the air on Mt. Diablo for tarantula mating season
5 signs your cat may need to visit the vet
Mini horses comfort, bring smiles to seniors
Dogs, cats from Texas arrive in Hayward after Hurricane Harvey
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Uber to lose its license to operate in London
Trump calls North Korea's Kim 'a madman'
Fan loses phone at Raiders game, Rickey Henderson returns it
Oakland synagogue members cover anti-Semitic graffiti with hopeful messages
Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg to provide Congress contents of ads bought by Russian agency
Rams use big offensive night to beat 49ers 41-39
Lafayette Reservoir in need of seismic retrofit
Bay Area home sales continue to soar as fall approaches
Show More
New charges against Santa Cruz County surgeon, nurses announced
SF restaurant owner with ties to Mexico City provides food to rescuers
Woman waves gun in Kardashian shop, returns with machete
Backdrop for Justin Bieber's 'Despacito' video destroyed by Hurricane
Yiannopoulos releases YouTube video allegedly made at UC Berkeley
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Hurricane Maria pummels the Caribbean
PHOTOS: Powerful earthquake jolts central Mexico
2017 Emmys Red Carpet
PHOTOS: Celebs at Hand in Hand hurricane fundraiser
More Photos