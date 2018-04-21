JFK INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT

Rogue cat loose in JFK Airport

This is a random stock image cat, not Pepper. (Shutterstock)

By Eyewitness News
JAMAICA, Queens --
A rogue cat about to board a flight to China escaped and is currently on the loose in JFK Airport, according to Port Authority police.

As the passenger checked in, the cat, named Pepper, bolted and escaped into the upper structures of Terminal 4 Friday.


The passenger missed his or her flight.

Police, unfortunately, ended the search without finding Pepper. Anyone in JFK Airport who spots a black and white cat should contact Port Authority police.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalscatsjfk international airportlost petpet rescueNew York
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
JFK INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT
Dozens of turtles cause emergency response at JFK Airport
Man arrested with cocaine taped to his legs at JFK Airport
Person who traveled from Liberia to JFK died of Lassa fever
Nearly $800,000 found at JFK in boxes of Alka-Seltzer, Thera-flu boxes
More jfk international airport
PETS & ANIMALS
Rescue dog now working for UC Berkeley PD
New microscope to help track climate change, pollution impact on plankton
Mountain lion sighting has SJ neighbors vigilant
Queen Elizabeth mourns the death of last purebred corgi
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Former First Lady Barbara Bush laid to rest with grace
VIP guests, program details for Mrs. Bush's funeral
North Bay fire survivor throwing 1st pitch at A's game
Verne Troyer, known as Mini-Me in 'Austin Powers,' dies
Police: Man in American flag shorts steals beer truck
Gregg Popovich will not return to Spurs' bench for Game 4
1 killed, 5 injured after overnight shooting in SF's Bayview District
1 pedestrian killed, 1 hurt in Vallejo crash
Show More
George H.W. Bush wears special socks for Barbara Bush
PHOTOS: Friends, family, dignitaries and VIP guests pay their respects to Barbara Bush
At least 12 taken to hospital during 4/20 in San Francisco
Many hospitalized for possible Fentanyl overdose at SF 4/20 event
San Ramon freshman arrested for alleged plans to harm fellow students
More News