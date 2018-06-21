PETS & ANIMALS

SoCal woman adopts 29-pound cat

Discovered roaming the streets of Altadena last week, the 29-pound Himalayan cat nicknamed "Chubbs" has found a new home. (KABC)

PASADENA, Calif. --
A very large cat from Los Angeles County that became somewhat of an Internet rock star has found a new home.

Discovered roaming the streets of Altadena last week, the 29-pound Himalayan mix nicknamed "Chubbs" garnered interest far and wide -- well, mostly wide -- after the Pasadena Humane Society put him up for adoption.

"Something about his weight and his size has stimulated the whole world to contact us and give him well wishes and to really fall in love," said Pasadena Humane Society & SPCA President Julie Bank said.

But nobody fell deeper in love with Chubbs than Monrovia's Yvette Viola, who lost her 23-pound cat Mushu back in March after adopting it from the Pasadena Humane Society 14 years ago.

"I didn't want to adopt a cat at all because I was letting myself grieve but then this guy came on TV," Viola said.

Viola filled out an application to adopt Chubbs last Thursday and the rest was history.

Chubbs has since dropped two pounds after going on a diet, but his popularity is now helping other animals at the Pasadena Humane Society find new homes as well.

