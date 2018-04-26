CUTE ANIMALS

Stressed-out UC Berkeley students can hug a llama Friday

A llama is pictured in this undated file photo. (Shutterstock photo)

BERKELEY, Calif. --
Stressed-out University of California at Berkeley students cramming for final exams will have a chance to hug a llama -- actually, six llamas -- as Llamapalooza takes place on campus Friday.

Six of the sloe-eyed, fluffy-coated critters will make an appearance between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. at Memorial Glade on campus, courtesy of the Associated Students of the University of California, organizer Ana Claire Mancia said.

This is the fourth year UC Berkeley has brought the llamas, according to Mancia, who took over the event two years ago. She is a junior and a business major at the university.

RELATED: Rescue dog now working for UC Berkeley Police Department

"Finals can be very stressful. It's important to remind students to have fun. I think the llamas put everything into perspective," Mancia said.

"It's a chance to forget about finals for a minute and have some fun," she said.

Mancia estimated that 1,000 students showed up for the last event in December and said about 4,000 students have indicated on Facebook that they will attend Friday's event.

The llamas are so popular, the event has been expanded this time, Mancia said.

In addition to interacting with the llamas, students will be able to listen to live pan flute music and buy Peruvian crafts from Children of the Andes, an Andean student group, as well as feeding and grooming the llamas and leading them through an obstacle course, Mancia said.

Rancher George "Geo" Caldwell of Llamas of Circle Home brings the llamas down from his Sonora ranch. This year, the visit cost Associated Students of the University of California $700, Mancia said.

RELATED: Lovable rooster greets his human at bus stop every day

The event is for students only, although members of the media are welcome.

Taking a selfie with the llamas has become a tradition on campus, Mancia said.

"Students say that if you graduate UC Berkeley without a llama selfie, you didn't really go here," Mancia said.

Click here for more stories about cute animals.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsanimal newscollegecollege studentsanimalanimalscute animalsdistractionstressbuzzworthyUC BerkeleyBerkeley
(Copyright 2018 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.)
Related
Rescue dog now working for UC Berkeley PD
CUTE ANIMALS
Birth of baby rhino catches visitors by surprise
This kangaroo just can't figure out how a swing works
Mama duck & dozens of ducklings capture the world's heart
361 golden retrievers assemble in Scottish Highlands
Dog turns into thief to get his skateboard kicks in SF
More cute animals
PETS & ANIMALS
Birth of baby rhino catches visitors by surprise
7 puppies rescued from uninhabited island
LA city animal shelters full to capacity
VIDEO: Bald eagle poses for airport security camera
Colombian cartel puts out $70,000 hit on anti-narcotics dog
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: Nia Wilson memorial service
Office pool claims massive Mega Millions jackpot
MAPS: Interactive home damage, wildfires burning across California
Funeral taking place for Oakland BART stabbing victim Nia Wilson
No 'definitive' motive in Vegas mass shooting that killed 58
New evacuations, Red Flag Warning issued for Mendocino Complex Fires
Almost 400 sick from McDonald's salad parasite
7 puppies rescued from uninhabited island
Show More
'Crazy Rich Asians' director grew up around dad's world-famous Los Altos restaurant
Girl who went missing from DC airport found safe in Queens, NY
Accident involving motorcycle and big rig cleared from Bay Bridge
DMV expanding Saturday hours starting tomorrow
Top intel officials stress election security during White House visit
More News