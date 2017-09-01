HURRICANE HARVEY

Texas Zoo in Victoria evacuates animals from Harvey flooding

Volunteers from other zoos around Texas descended upon the city of Victoria to rescue animals stranded at the Texas Zoo.

Crews from the San Antonio Zoo, SeaWorld San Antonio and the Fort Worth Zoo assisted teams from the Texas Zoo evacuate their smaller animals, including birds, ocelots and a goat named Oreo, according to the Victoria Advocate.

The larger animals, including their lions, bears and tiger, are safe and will remain at the zoo until the water recedes.

A group of Texas Zoo employees had stayed with the animals through Hurricane Harvey, even sleeping on the roof at one point to avoid the floodwaters.

Seaworld and the San Antonio Zoo have also been helping teams at the Downtown Aquarium in Houston care for their animals.
