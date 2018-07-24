PETS & ANIMALS

That stinks! Maine pool closed after skunk decides to go for a swim

A skunk was spotted living its best life in Wells, Maine, doing short laps around the pool and not just any pool.

WELLS, Maine (KGO) --
The little stinker decided to go for a swim in the Old Marsh Country Club pool, forcing staff to close off the facility.

Crews don't expect the clean up to take long, they didn't need tomato juice for this one.

Apparently, even wildlife wants to cool off when the temperatures start to climb.

