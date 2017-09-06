PETS & ANIMALS

Tiger killed after running loose in Georgia neighborhood

Police at scene of tiger escape in Stockbridge, Georgia, Wednesday, September 6, 2017.

STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. --
Police have confirmed that a tiger that was running loose on a Georgia highway was shot and killed.

Henry County Police Department Capt. Joey Smith tells local news outlets that drivers reported seeing a tiger early Wednesday on the northbound lanes of Interstate 75 in Stockbridge - about 20 miles (32 kilometers) southeast of Atlanta. Crews blocked off four lanes as they looked for the big cat.

Police responded to a nearby neighborhood shortly after 6 a.m. when residents reported seeing the tiger there. Smith says the Department of Natural Resources and Animal Control were en route when the tiger began chasing a dog. He says police then shot and killed the tiger. The dog survived.

Smith says he estimates the tiger was full-grown.

It's unknown where the tiger came from.
