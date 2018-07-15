ANIMALS IN PERIL

Two more bobcats sickened in Santa Cruz Area

Wildlife Emergency Services posted this photo of a dying mother bobcat with her cub. (Photo by Wildlife Emergency Services)

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KGO) --
Wildlife officials are pleading with people to stop using rat poison after two more bobcats were sickened in the Santa Cruz area.

Wildlife Emergency Services posted photos of the sick bobcats, including a dying mother with her cub.

One was spotted at Wilder Ranch Park, the second just a few miles away.

Both showed signs of mange, which is often fatal.

Wildlife Emergency Services have documented 40 bobcats suffering from mange in Santa Cruz County in the last five years.

They say there are plenty of non-toxic alternatives to rat poison.

