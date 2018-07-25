VIDEO: Bear family splashes around in SoCal backyard

PASADENA, Calif. --A family of bears found a way to beat the heat by taking a dip in a backyard fountain in Pasadena.
The mama and two cubs spent some time splashing around in the Mueller family's backyard.
The youngsters can be seen playfully splashing and fighting with each other under mama's watchful eye.
The Muellers say they've seen the mama and two cubs in their backyard before. They were spotted there just last month.
