VIDEO: Dog refuses to let owner leave by hanging onto pant leg

Does your dog ever do this when you try to leave the house? Video shows a dog holding onto his owner's pant leg for dear life as he was trying to get out of town. (Jaris Martinez Boc/Storyful)

If you're heading out of town without your pets, know that they will miss you.

Video shows a dog holding onto his owner's pant leg because he didn't want him to leave their home in the Philippines.

RELATED: Baby animals abound this Spring in the South Bay

The dog doesn't seem to mind being dragged around on the floor, as long as it stops his owner from going.

