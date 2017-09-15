ANIMALS

VIDEO: 2 extremely rare white giraffes spotted in Kenya

It was an amazing sight in Kenya, where two extremely rare white giraffes were spotted. (Green Peace Africa / Twitter)

KENYA --
It was an amazing sight in Kenya, where two extremely rare white giraffes were spotted.

Conservationists were told about the pair four months ago from villagers. They rushed to the area and found the mother and her baby.
They said the animals were extremely calm, and then the mama signaled the baby giraffe to hide in the bushes, protecting her young.

White giraffes are so rare that they've only been witnessed twice in the wild.

The area where they were spotted is home to many endangered wildlife.

