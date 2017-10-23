  • FULL COVERAGE: All the latest North Bay wildfire stories and videos
VIDEO: Florida woman goes on shopping trip with four pigs and a pug

A woman took a basketful of pets on her shopping trip.

MACLENNY, Florida --
We all love taking our favorite pets everywhere with us.

But the group that accompanied a woman in north Florida made for quite an unusual sight.

A shopper named Melissa decided to take her four pigs and a pug with her to a tractor supply company.

The pigs are named Prissy, Pop, Posey and Pink, and the pug is named Pigtail.

Even though there isn't much space left, they all seemed pretty happy together in the shopping cart.

