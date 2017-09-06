VIDEO: How to prepare your pets in case of disaster

ABC7 ORIGINALS

With the recent devastation in Texas in the wake of Hurricane Harvey, we're reminded of the importance of disaster preparedness for every member of the family, including our pets.

Watch the video in the player above for some tips from Marin Humane Society on how you can create a disaster plan to make sure pets are safe, no matter what Mother Nature brings us.

RELATED: How you can help animals impacted by Hurricane Harvey

PREPARE NORCAL: Disaster preparedness resources
