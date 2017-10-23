  • FULL COVERAGE: All the latest North Bay wildfire stories and videos
ANIMAL NEWS

VIDEO: Mama bear, cubs take dip in Monrovia pool

EMBED </>More Videos

A mama bear and her cubs made themselves at home at a Monrovia residence, even enjoying a quick dip in the pool. (KABC-TV )

MONROVIA, Calif. --
A mama bear and her cubs made themselves at home at a Monrovia residence, even enjoying a quick dip in the pool.

The homeowners who shot this video said they found the mama bear poking her head through an open door Saturday on Oakleaf Avenue.
RELATED: Adorable black bears rescued, make new home in San Francisco

Needless to say, they quickly shut the door. But that didn't deter this family of playful bears.

The cubs continued to make themselves at home in the yard, swimming and splashing around in the pool!

As you can see in the video, the mother bear does have an ear tag, so she is known to fish and wildlife officials.

Click here for more stories and videos about animals.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
pets-animalsbearswimmingpoolcaught on videosouthern californiacaliforniadistractionanimal
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ANIMAL NEWS
Wildlife officials conduct largest animal-smuggling crackdown in LA history
CoverGirl hailed as hero for her actions during Wine Country fires
VIDEO: Infrared camera catches kangaroo fight in Australia
PG&E worker helps reunite cats lost during wildfires with their families
California becomes first state to ban sales from puppy mills
More animal news
PETS & ANIMALS
K-9 officer, injured in line of duty, receives Purple Heart
Meet this week's Perfect Pet: Olive!
Dog booted from CIA after losing interest in bomb sniffing
4 Tahoe bears under quarantine after testing positive for rare virus
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Opening statements underway in Kate Steinle murder case
CHP officer hurt in shooting at Clearlake Oaks gas station
Uber driver shot in San Bruno after picking up passengers at SFO
Cal Fire expects North Bay fires fully contained by Friday
VIDEO: California football team makes patriotic entrance at game
ABC News exclusive: Sgt. La David Johnson's widow 'angry' about Trump's call
Some Napa County schools reopen after fires devastated region
San Francisco Bay Area Halloween events 2017
Show More
Healing begins at Santa Rosa school after wildfires
TAKE ACTION: How to help North Bay fire victims
LIST: North Bay donation centers, businesses, organizations offering help for fire victims
LIST: Current school closures due to North Bay fires
LIST: Helpful North Bay fire resources and information
More News
Top Video
Opening statements underway in Kate Steinle murder case
Uber driver shot in San Bruno after picking up passengers at SFO
VIDEO: California football team makes patriotic entrance at game
Some Napa County schools reopen after fires devastated region
More Video