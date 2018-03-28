CUTE ANIMALS

VIDEO: Meet the Deputy First Dog of California

Meet Cali, the Deputy First Dog of the state of California. (Photo by the office of Gov. Jerry Brown)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGO) --
California Governor Jerry Brown has a new dog named Cali.

She's a 2-month-old "bordoodle" -- that's a mix between a border collie and a standard poodle.

The governor's office issued a statement calling Cali the Deputy First Dog, adding that she was the pick of her 13-pup litter.

She now joins First Dog Colusa, who inherited the title after her big brother Sutter passed away at age 13.

