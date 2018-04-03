ANIMAL NEWS

VIDEO: Playful panda determined to keep door open at China facility

EMBED </>More Videos

Adorable video shows a baby panda's determination to keep the door open at a facility in China. (iPanda via Storyful)

Adorable video shows a baby panda's determination to keep the door open at a facility in China.

The tiny furball held on tight as the door swung open, refusing to let go.

The keeper didn't think it was a very good idea. She tried to close the door, but the playful panda climbed onto her foot in protest before tumbling to the ground.

VIDEO: Play with me! Panda tries to stop keeper from working

The cute cub was captured by a Panda camera in the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding in southwest China's Sichuan province.

One thing is for sure though, the little panda could be the cutest door stop in the world.

Click here for more stories and videos about animals.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
pets-animalsPandaanimaldistractionanimal news
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ANIMAL NEWS
Florida man finds 11-foot alligator swimming in his pool
VIDEO: Meet the Deputy First Dog of California
Cloverdale man arrested after dead, emaciated horses found
Rescue dog now working for UC Berkeley PD
More animal news
PETS & ANIMALS
Camera catches bear waking from hibernation in Montana
Curious great white shark flirts with police boat
Florida man finds 11-foot alligator swimming in his pool
Mountain lion spotted walking in yard of San Carlos home
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Evacuations lifted after report of suspicious package in SF
6-month-old baby killed in California crash
2 Hercules police car ramming suspects arrested after ABC7 tip
President Trump wants military to secure border with Mexico
Officials investigate hit-and run after car lands on Hayward home
Sheriff's candidate, retired judge call on Santa Clara County sheriff to resign
Giants Opening Day at AT&T Park, first pitch at 1:35 p.m.
TESLA CAR FIRE: ABC7 investigates deadly accident in Mountain View
Show More
Facebook Live captures moment Houston man shot in head
Left Bank will reopen Menlo Park steakhouse as a new concept
via Mercury News
San Francisco health workers travel to Puerto Rico
Saudi Arabian prince buys out Four Seasons in East Palo Alto for visit
'Condom snorting' trend could make your teen sick
More News
Top Video
President Trump wants military to secure border with Mexico
Giants Opening Day at AT&T Park, first pitch at 1:35 p.m.
Officials investigate hit-and run after car lands on Hayward home
I-Team: Tesla coming under new scrutiny
More Video