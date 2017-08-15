VIDEO: SF aquarium visitors have cool new way to experience marine life

ABC7 ORIGINALS

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
There's something of a new reality at the Aquarium of the Bay in San Francisco. The new augmented reality and virtual exhibits opened to the public on Monday.

The first consists of two AR-enhanced shows that let visitors interact with images of polar bears, whales, seals and penguins.

The images are projected onto a 20-foot screen.

The VR exhibit lets visitors "swim with whales" using headsets custom-made for the aquarium, combined with deep diving footage.

It's the first VR microtheater on the West Coast.

