SHARKS

VIDEO: SoCal beachgoers help baby great white shark back into water

EMBED </>More Videos

A group of men helped a baby great white shark that washed ashore at Capistrano Beach Park in Dana Point on Saturday. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
DANA POINT, Calif. --
A group of men helped a baby great white shark at Capistrano Beach Park in Dana Point on Saturday.

They removed the hook from its mouth and worked to get the animal back into the water so it could swim off.

VIDEO: Great white shark swims next to kayaker in Monterey

The shark was believed to be about 6 feet long.

Nearby San Clemente and the areas around are known to be places where groups of juvenile sharks hang out during the summer.
So far, there have not been many shark sightings this summer.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalssharksanimal rescueanimalsanimal newsbeachesDana PointOrange County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SHARKS
WATCH: Divers free 20-foot whale shark trapped in rope
Police: Shark stolen in baby stroller now back at aquarium
Meet Deep Blue, the biggest great white shark ever filmed
This aquarium wants to let you dive into a tank of bull sharks
More sharks
PETS & ANIMALS
WATCH: Divers free 20-foot whale shark trapped in rope
Man's best friend hangs 10 at the World Dog Surfing Championships
Dog celebrates becoming of age with quinceanera
100 goats escape enclosure in Idaho, chow down on neighborhood lawns
Birth of baby rhino catches visitors by surprise
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
PG&E worker killed in Carr Fire, 7th death in massive wildfire
2.9 magnitude earthquake strikes near Fairfield
At least 3 dead after 7.0 earthquake strikes Indonesia
Trump administration approves disaster declaration for Carr Fire
Star-studded benefit concert for North Bay fire victims
Officials identify suspect wanted for MacArthur BART train assault
Melania wades into Lebron James, Donald Trump feud
K-9 finds half a million in cash after Fresno County traffic stop
Show More
Student hospitalized after Richmond BART attack, family says
Ferguson Fire moves into Yosemite, jumps Highway 41
Man's best friend hangs 10 at the World Dog Surfing Championships
Evacuations orders in place due to Mendocino Complex Fires
WATCH: Divers free 20-foot whale shark trapped in rope
More News