A group of men helped a baby great white shark at Capistrano Beach Park in Dana Point on Saturday.They removed the hook from its mouth and worked to get the animal back into the water so it could swim off.The shark was believed to be about 6 feet long.Nearby San Clemente and the areas around are known to be places where groups of juvenile sharks hang out during the summer.So far, there have not been many shark sightings this summer.