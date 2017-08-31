What's your dog trying to tell you? Here's how to find out

MARTINEZ, Calif. (KGO) --If you are a dog owner, you know the drill.
You get home and your furry roommate is waiting at the door, jumping as you walk in. It is pretty easy to tell it is excited to see you.
But what other visual cues is your dog giving you that you are missing?
Jenna McDonald, a dog behavior specialist who runs Feathers and Fur in Martinez, says our dogs are telling us a lot -- from their ears all the way down to their tails.
Check out the video to find out what their barks mean and how to detect stress in your dog.
Written and produced by Juan Carlos Guerrero
