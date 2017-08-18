SHARKS

White shark with fin cut off washes ashore in Santa Cruz

A white shark that washed on shore in Santa Cruz, Calif. is seen on Friday, August 18, 2017. (KGO-TV (via Jack Wolf))

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KGO) --
A 10-foot white shark washed ashore in Santa Cruz with its dorsal fin removed.

Michael Todd with the Santa Cruz Sentinel tweeted a pic of the shark Friday morning.

The shark washed ashore on a beach at 24th Avenue with facial cuts, and its first dorsal fin hacked off.

No further details were immediately available.
