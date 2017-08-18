White shark with fin cut off washes ashore in Santa Cruz

Shark washed up - beach at 24th Ave in Santa Cruz. Someone hacked off its 1st dorsal fin & removed most of its teeth. (Pic: #ABC7Now viewer) pic.twitter.com/WElpMIx5wT — Chris Nguyen ABC7 (@ChrisNguyenTV) August 18, 2017

A 10-foot white shark washed ashore in Santa Cruz with its dorsal fin removed.Michael Todd with the Santa Cruz Sentinel tweeted a pic of the shark Friday morning.The shark washed ashore on a beach at 24th Avenue with facial cuts, and its first dorsal fin hacked off.No further details were immediately available.