World's Ugliest Dog contest winner Zsa Zsa passes away

A dog who became famous for her looks has died. English bulldog Zsa Zsa passed away in her sleep in Minnesota.She was nine years old.The American Kennel Club says the breed's lifespan is typically 8 to ten years.Zsa Zsa began life as an underdog...spending five years in a puppy mill before she was rescued.She rose to be crowned the World's Ugliest Dog just last month at the Sonoma Marin Fair.